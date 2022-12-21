Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – A pretty Akorino TikToker has left many glued to their screens with her awesome dance moves.
The lady by the username @faithkafata7 had donned a body-hugging red dress and a black belt that showcased her finely snatched waist.
She left many men drooling over her waist-shaking skills and some congratulated her for being a great dancer.
Others begged for her phone number and flooded her timeline with lustful comments.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>