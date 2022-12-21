Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – A pretty Akorino TikToker has left many glued to their screens with her awesome dance moves.

The lady by the username @faithkafata7 had donned a body-hugging red dress and a black belt that showcased her finely snatched waist.

She left many men drooling over her waist-shaking skills and some congratulated her for being a great dancer.

Others begged for her phone number and flooded her timeline with lustful comments.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.