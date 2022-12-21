Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has caused massive controversy over his remarks on Muslim women in Kenya and wearing Hijab.

Speaking at Sir Ali Muslim Club, Park road, Nairobi yesterday during the launch of the International Quran Competition, Duale warned those opposed to Muslim women wearing a hijab or scarf to find another country to live.

The event was attended by Muslim leaders drawn from key Muslim institutions in the country, international renown Islamic scholars and Imams drawn from Nairobi and its environs.

He warned that those who do not adhere to it should find another country to live in.

“It is a must for any Muslim woman in Kenya to wear a hijab or scarf. Those opposed to it, then to look for another country to go to,” he said.

This is not the first time that the Defence CS has called for women to wear hijabs or scarves.

In 2019, he said that the Ministry of Education should take disciplinary action against school heads forcing Muslim girls to remove hijabs.

He claimed that Muslim girls faced discrimination because of their religious dress and asked the then Education CS George Magoha to issue a directive to protect them.

According to Duale, the hijab is a highly valued dress code among Muslims.

Many Muslim women in Kenya already wear the hijab but some, particularly in urban areas, just wear a simple covering over their hair.

