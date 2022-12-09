Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Favorites, Brazil have crashed out of the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar after losing 4-2 on penalties to Croatia.

Neymar’s goal on the stroke of halftime in extra time had seemingly sent the Brazilian team to the semfinals in Qatar, but Croatian Bruno Petkovic converted with his side’s first shot on target of the match to send the match to penalties.

During the penalties, Croatia made no mistakes with their own efforts whilst Rodrygo saw his shot saved by the outstanding goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic.

Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s tame effort whilst Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric and Mislav Orsic struck theirs firmly beyond Alisson.

With Brazil needing to score a penalty to keep them in the competition, Marquinhos shot hit the post, extending making it the 24th year since Brazil won a world cup.

This will be Croatia’s third semi final in the last six tournaments. Croatia will face the winners of the quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands.