Monday, December 26, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has treated the footballer to a lavish Christmas gift by buying him a Rolls Royce.

The 37-year-old, who is currently without a club, has been spending time with his family this holiday season after returning from a disappointing World Cup run in Qatar.

Ronaldo shared an Instagram story that showed him and Rodriguez, along with their daughter, seated in a luxurious £300,000-worth Rolls Royce with the words: “Thank you, my love.”

Rodriguez posted a full-length video on her page that showed the moment she gave him the surprise, and how he reacted to the luxury gift.

This isn’t the first time this year that she’s gifted Cristiano Ronaldo a car, having also surprised him with a $100,000-worth Cadillac Escalade on his 37th birthday in February.