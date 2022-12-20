Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo will sign a £175m-a-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr before the end of the year, according to Marca.

The 37-year-old’s contract at Manchester United was terminated earlier this month after he controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo was linked with the Saudi Arabian club before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but refused to comment as he was focused on the tournament.

Marca stated that Al Nassr want to sign Ronaldo before the end of the year and have offered the 37-year-old a whopping £175m-a-year deal to secure his services.

The lucrative deal will reportedly keep Ronaldo at the Saudi Arabian club until at least 2025 and could be extended.

Ronaldo and his family are said to be waiting in Dubai until the deal, which includes advertising agreements is confirmed.

Al Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having being crowned winners of the country’s top flight nine times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2019.