Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted after social media speculation that he wanted to leave Portugal’s World Cup camp, insisting the squad are ‘too strong to be broken by outside forces’.

The former Man. United striker irked his manager Fernando Santos after he appeared unhappy in their 2-1 loss to South Korea. And when he was dropped by his coach for their last-16 clash against Switzerland – which they won 6-1, he was said to have threatened to fly home.

But Portugal later hit out at the rumours, saying Ronaldo ‘builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team.’

The 37-year-old has broken his silence since the reports emerged, insisting Portugal were too ‘close’ and ‘brave’ to be affected by outside noise.

In a tweet, the forward wrote: ‘A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary.

‘A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!’