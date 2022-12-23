Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his social media silence following Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup triumph.

The 37-year-old forward has been quiet for like a week since his long-term rival won the tournament in Qatar after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over France.

Ronaldo took to social media to share a picture of himself smiling, in a swimming pool before taking a selfie and posting it on Instagram.

The former Man United star used emojis which depicted a ‘freezing man’, swimming goggles, and a man working out in the gym.