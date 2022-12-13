Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a cryptic message on Instagram just two days after Portugal’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 37-year-old started the match on the bench after a fallout with national boss Fernando Santos, before being introduced in the second half mid-way through their loss to Morocco. Despite the late introduction, Ronaldo couldn’t rescue his nation.

The superstar has now revealed his ‘three aspects of reality’ in a post on Monday night.

The former Manchester United star shared a picture on Instagram that detailed his ‘three aspects of reality’ as ‘pain, uncertainty and constant work’.

Just one day before, Ronaldo broke his silence after their elimination and penned a long message to his followers on the same platform where he spoke of his allegiance to Portugal.