Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground, four years on from leaving the Spanish club.

The Portuguese star trained alone at the facility, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, as he looks to keep himself in shape while searching for a new club following his country’s World Cup exit.

Ronaldo has been a free agent since mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United last month in the wake of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

It was gathered that the 37-year-old asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez if he could train at Valdebebas for a few days following his country’s defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Perez gave Ronaldo the green light to use their facilities, reportedly telling the Portuguese star: ‘Of course, this is your home.’

During his nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu after moving to Spain in a then world-record £80million deal from Man United, Ronaldo went to cement himself as one of football’s greatest-ever players.

He won two LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies at Real, while four of his five Ballon d’Or gongs were awarded to him during his time at the club.