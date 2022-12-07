Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected a move to Australia as the Portugal superstar weighs his next career move.

The Portuguese superstar, 37, is searching for a new club after mutually agreeing to part ways with Manchester United following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan last month.

A-League chief Danny Townsend disclosed audacious plans to lure Ronaldo to Australia shortly after Ronaldo’s United exit but has now confirmed that the 37-year-old has knocked back their offer.

‘We had interesting discussions, and there was genuine interest, but it’s clear he has other priorities at this stage,’ he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Ronaldo has been strongly linked with a lucrative switch to the Middle East, with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr reportedly tabling an offer worth £ 173 million (AU$314.5m) per season.

But the former Real Madrid and Juventus star dismissed those reports after Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland on Tuesday night.

‘No, that’s not true – not true,’ he said.

Al Nassr’s proposal was reportedly a two-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2025.

Sources close to Ronaldo on Monday had told Sportsmail reports of a deal being complete were ‘nonsense’.

Al-Nassr is one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having been crowned winners of the country’s top flight nine times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2019.