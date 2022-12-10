Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Two men have been remanded in prison by a magistrates’ court for reportedly threatening to post nude pictures of a woman on social media.

The men identified as Hillary Ogbodo (23) and Joseph Chukwudi (23), allegedly took the nude pictures of their female neighbour which they sent to her and also threatened to upload on social media should she fail to pay them 200,000.

After the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, the magistrate, Mrs B O Osunsanmi, granted them bail in the sum of 300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was then adjourned to February 6, 2023.

This happened in Nigeria