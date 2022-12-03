Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 3, 2022 – Residents of Owino Uhuru estate in Mombasa have suffered a major blow after the Court of Appeal postponed the judgment of the Sh1.3 billion compensation award.

The appeal case No.E004 of 2020 was to be delivered on Friday after 2-years of waiting.

The informal settlement residents were affected by poison from the Metal Refineries (EPZ) Ltd, a lead-smelting factory with some residents contracting permanent health problems as well as deaths.

Center For Justice Governance & Environmental (CJGEA) Action Executive Director Phyllis Omido said they received a one-sentence email on Friday saying that the case had been deferred.

“We strongly decry the move by the court of appeal. We note with much concern that the people of Owino Uhuru have been victimized all through this process of seeking Justice legally,” CJGEA said in a statement.

“This is further victimization by another arm of government. Many have died and many more await reprieve by way of access to much-needed health intervention. Justice delayed is Justice denied,” it added.

