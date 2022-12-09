Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, December 9, 2022 – Former Kenya Rugby 7’s player Dennis Ombachi popularly known to his fans as Roaming Chef and his wife have caused a stir on social media with their loved-up photos.
Ombachi, who is celebrating turning a year older, took a trip to Diani with his beautiful wife for some quality time.
Taking to Instagram, the now famous self-taught chef shared romantic pics with his wife with the caption: “Fantastic birthday week it was, for an equally phenomenal woman, surrounded by the people I love.
“It’s my birthday week now, time to sit back and wait for Miniso socks and boxers, being a man is tough”
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
