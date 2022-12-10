Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 December 2022 – A video of a couple falling to the ground while kissing passionately at their wedding ceremony has gone viral.

The officiating minister had asked the groom to kiss his bride.

The groom wasted no time to move towards his bride and was passionately kissing her.

She lost her balance, causing them to fall on the floor, while still kissing passionately.

Watch the video below