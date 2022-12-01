Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has finally met President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

Atwoli was in Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja camp in the run-up to the August 9 general election.

He campaigned fiercely against Ruto’s presidency, at one point going on record stating that Ruto will never succeed former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the hour-long discussion, Ruto and Atwoli discussed an array of issues touching on politics, labour movement and personal reconciliation.

The vocal trade unionist revealed that, in the meeting, he called on the president to ensure that ordinary workers are uplifted.

“This morning I paid a courtesy call to H.E President William Ruto whereby we held discussions on Kenya’s ratification of ILO C190 and outsourcing of labour, ” Atwoli wrote on his Twitter page.

Atwoli was accompanied by Prime cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale, former Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Cleophas Malala and Rashid Echesa, among others.

