Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, on Thursday met President William Ruto at Nairobi‘s state house where he reportedly asked the father of the nation to forgive him for supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid during the August 9th Presidential election.

During the hotly contested election, Atwoli was leading a fierce army of Luhya leaders in opposing Ruto’s presidency.

However, miraculously, Ruto won the election and Atwoli and his brigade were left in the cold like coyotes.

When Ruto appointed Musalia Mudavadi as Prime Cabinet Secretary, Atwoli is said to have approached the powerful CS and begged for an audience with Ruto.

During the Thursday meeting, Atwoli called on Ruto to reconcile with all the leaders who were supporting Raila Odinga and forgive them for supporting his rival.

“He was indirectly begging for forgiveness from Ruto for supporting Raila Odinga,” said one of the insiders who was privy to Ruto- Atwoli state House meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.