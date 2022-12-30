Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 30, 2022 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed the identity of a criminal believed to be the brains behind the SIM swap fraud cases in the country.

According to the DCI Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, David Mutai alias Hillary Langat Matindwet is the mastermind behind the Mulot SIM swap syndicate.

Many senior leaders and government officials have fallen into the trap of this complicated web of crime where Mutai is the mastermind.

Among the leaders who have been conned by Mutai is Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli.

DCI sleuths stated that in 2014, Mutai was jailed after he swindled COTU boss Sh 100,000.

Mutai claimed to be collecting funds for the funeral expenses of former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s daughter. He was arrested when he went back to pick up another Sh100, 000 from Atwoli

In a recent case leading to the arrest of two of his accomplices, the scammers had siphoned Sh941, 000 from a bank account belonging to a legislator in the Rift Valley region.

The incident happened when the lawmaker was outside the country on official duties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST