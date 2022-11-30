Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – A cook reportedly put laxatives in her boss’ food then robbed him when he was in the toilet emptying his bowels.

The cook was said to have stolen the man’s expensive Rolex watch and $20K.

Afterward, the cook fled back to Benin Republic.

The revelation was made on Twitter by a friend of the victim who said he’s now watchful about what he eats.