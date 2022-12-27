Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Long Island Congressman-elect, George Santos has finally reacted to some serious allegations against him which centered on “lying”.

Santos who spoke on WABC radio on Monday, December 26, confessed to lying while running to represent the people of New York’s 3rd District, which includes northern Long Island and northeast Queens.

He admitted he did embellish his resume after a New York Times article exposed him. Santos disclosed that he never graduated from a college or worked directly for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs despite once claiming it all to be true.

The lawmaker further stated that he is remaining steadfast and won’t step down after getting busted. He also said he is confident he will still be sworn in as congressman on January 3.

He added;

“I am not a criminal. This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.

“I’m not going to make excuses about this, but a lot of people overstate in their resumes, or twist a little bit themselves. I’m not saying I’m not guilty of that. I’m just saying I’ve done so much good work in my career.”

The 34-year-old claimed to have worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, but in an interview with the New York Post, he confessed he only worked for a company that did business with both of them.

Santos also claimed to have graduated from Baruch College in 2010, but now says he never graduated from any college.

Another news outlet, the Jewish American site The Forward, had questioned a claim on Santos’ campaign website that his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.”

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos told the Post. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.