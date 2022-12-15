Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – As Kenyans still get to terms with the new CBC education system that has brought about Junior Secondary Schools, President William Ruto’s government has already introduced a new syllabus for Grade Seven students.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) announced the introduction of the consumer rights syllabus for 2023 Grade Seven students.

In a joint statement with the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), KICD revealed that the syllabus was important given the emerging trends on consumer rights in light of digital financial services.

The syllabus would commence on January 23, 2023, when schools reopen.

“Effective January 2023, concepts relating to the two disciplines will be taught in subjects such as Home Science and Business Studies, thereby benefitting over 1.2 million learners transitioning to Junior Secondary School.”

“In 2024 and 2025, the same concepts will be taught in at least 20 subjects at Grade 8 and 9 respectively and thereafter in over 30 subjects at Senior Secondary (Grade 10, 11 and 12),” read the statement in part.

Further, KICD indicated that students would be taught about various regulations that regulate multiple products in the market.

Additionally, it was stated that students would be enlightened on the role of businesses to the consumers.

“The objective of this partnership with the KICD is to prepare and impart young citizens with the capacity to make informed consumer choices at adulthood, especially when faced with different products and services due to increased competition and market complexities,”

“This is informed by emerging realities, especially in digital financial services,” CAK director general Wang’ombe Kariuki stated.

KICD added that the course would also be taught practically through drama, song and dance to better make the classes impactful.

“Consumer-related issues affect us all irrespective of age.

“By mainstreaming them in the curriculum, we shall equip our young citizens with the requisite knowledge, skills and values to safeguard them from exploitation by unscrupulous business persons and organisations,” KICD Director Charles Ong’ondo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.