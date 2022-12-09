Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – There is a serious concern among Kenyans after it emerged that most financial institutions are reportedly rejecting title deeds as security before giving out credit to Kenyans.

Before the change of heart, banks used land as collateral to guarantee the money borrowed. The value is typically equivalent to the amount offered.

Land use as collateral was widely accepted since most banks were assured that they could not lose money if the borrower defaulted as they could claim the assets through foreclosure or repossession.

However, increased land fraud cases, coupled with President William Ruto’s move to flood his government with people with questionable characters, necessitated commercial institutions to change policies.

During an interview, advocate Nyokabi Ndung’u claimed that some officials in the Ministry of Lands enter into dubious deals with clients who generate fake end title deeds.

According to Nyokabi, fake title deeds are even included on the land registry, making it difficult for banks to verify their authenticity.

“Some land officials collaborate with brokers, and they decide to make fake end title deeds that just exist for a small period to dupe the banks,” Nyokabi stated.

Bernard Wanjohi, a land surveyor, argued that some maps are outdated and officials sent by banks get compromised during the confirmation process.

Brokers seeking to acquire credit from banks to buy cars, facilitate constructions or invest in various businesses also work with government officials to acquire counterfeit title deeds to dupe banks who lose their money.

According to Nyokabi, land price fluctuations, especially in Nairobi, caused by economic shifts and inflation, have complicated the disposal process.

Additionally, the tedious process involved in doing land searches and making verifications has also affected the process of acquiring credit.

