Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Comedian Shaparak (Shappi) Khorsandi has revealed that she has had a ‘difficult’ two years after she was sexually assaulted in public.

Ms. Khorsandi, 49, took to Twitter to reveal that she suffered the public assault two years ago and the perpetrator was found guilty in October, but is now appealing the verdict.

She said she was ‘grateful [the] CPS had enough evidence to pursue it’ – but she did not speak publicly until now because she ‘wanted to move on’.

She reported the incident, which took place in public, to the Metropolitan Police and praised the force for their response.

The award-winning comedian, who has appeared on popular TV shows including Live at the Apollo and QI, continued: ‘Now though, he is appealing against the verdict so a trial all over again.

‘It was the most minor category of sexual assault yet it has been really difficult.

‘My heart goes out to those who suffer worse and have to see the CPS powerless to help because they are so underfunded.’

‘I’m so very [down] that even if you are believed, it comes down to ££. They [the CPS] do not take on cases without being pretty certain of a conviction.

‘What happened to me happened publicly so it was pretty straightforward.

‘I know two people who were raped but CPS, though sympathetic, did not feel there was enough evidence for decent chance of a conviction.

‘It was SO hard to report this offence, knowing [the] impact it might have on my career, the stress of a trial.

‘But the thought of him thinking what he did was “normal” and “just a laugh” became debilitating.

‘I may write about it once its all over but to see up close just how sure they have to be to get a conviction before they prosecute, how it comes down to funding, well it’s maddening.’