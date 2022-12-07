Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Kanye West has called on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to return to Christ, get married, and use her platform to keep families together.

Kanye recorded a new video where he had some words for his children’s mother, Kim.

He told her that the brands making money off her like “Hulu” and “Disney” do not love her.

He urged her to “come home to Christ” and not let the devil use her.

He advised her to get married to somebody, then specifically mentioned Tom Brady, who recently separated from his wife Giselle Bündchen.

He told Kim to get married then use her platform for good.

