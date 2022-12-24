Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 December 2022 – Stephanie Busari is engaged to be married again.

The CNN editor accepted a marriage proposal from her man Francois-Xavier Bediham.

Friends and loved ones were present during the proposal and they have taken to Instagram to congratulate her.

Stephanie was married in 2009 and the union produced a daughter but it ended after 3 years.

In 2019, she spoke about how pressure from her parents pushed her to get married