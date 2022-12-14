Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – An unidentified slay queen has gone viral after she was captured on camera exposing her ‘fallen soldiers’ at Quiver Lounge – a popular entertainment joint along Thika Road.

She was rocking a skimpy dress that flaunted her flesh, including her fallen soldiers.

Her photos sparked reactions after they were shared on the club’s social media pages, with many people trolling her.

Twitter users were not left behind.

They trolled her badly after her photos were circulated on Twitter and suggested photography be banned in Kenyan clubs to avoid such embarrassing incidents.

See the trending photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.