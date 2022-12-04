Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome will tomorrow morning release the Judiciary’s progress report on the administration of justice in Kenya.

The report has been prepared by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) that Koome chairs.

President William Ruto is expected to grace the event.

The report will highlight the achievements realized in the administration of justice in the Financial Year (FY) 2021/2022 and underscore the priority areas for FY 2022/23.

In November 2022 when she released the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report FY 2021/22, Koome decried the lack of sufficient funding for Judiciary operations.

She disclosed that the Judiciary was only given Sh18 billion for the financial year 2021–2022, of which Sh15.9 billion was designated for ongoing costs and Sh2.1 billion for the development budget.

“This only accounts for 0.6% of the overall national budget and a very minor portion of the funds given to the Executive and the Parliament,” she said.

