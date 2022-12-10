Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome had a rough day in the US after she was cornered with a question about whether President William Ruto would have accepted the Supreme Court decision on the Presidential petition had he lost like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga did.

In an interview with American journalist Steve Clemons, Koome was put to task to explain if she believed that the Kenya Kwanza side would have questioned her ruling if it was issued in favour of Raila.

Clemons noted that Raila accepted but did not agree with the ruling and further called out the Judiciary.

“If the numbers were reversed and suppose Ruto received 48 percent and Odinga 51 percent, do you believe that the belief in the institution and the strength of the court would have been respected in that category as well?” he posed.

However, Koome was hesitant to answer the question, concurring with Clemons that it was indeed hypothetical.

“The problem with judges is that we do not answer hypothetical questions, we deal with real problems,” she responded.

Despite her reluctance to address the analogy, the American journalist kept pushing to get a response from the CJ, who toured Washington, DC.

“You were a little political when you were younger and advocated for reforms,” Clemons insisted.

“20 years ago, I became a judge. I just deal with evidence and I pronounce myself according to the evidence and I am very reluctant to deal with hypothetical questions,” the CJ maintained.

Koome’s refusal to answer the question on Ruto and the August polls left a lot to be desired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.