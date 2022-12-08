Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 08 December 2022 – Ciru Njuguna, a 29-year-old Kenyan lady, is the talk of social media after she dumped her 60-year-old German lover, Greg Twiss.

Greg and Ciru fell in love eight years ago after meeting online.

The smitten mzungu sold everything he had in Germany and relocated to Kenya to start a family with her.

Ciru dumped the elderly man in August after milking him dry.

She relocated to a posh neighborhood in Nairobi after dumping Grey and leaving him bankrupt.

She is living a fancy lifestyle as her mzungu ex-husband suffers like a dog in a foreign country.

See photos of her posing outside the posh home she lives in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.