Friday December 16, 2022 – 33-year-old South African virgin, Zukiswa Joyi, has told ‘Sister Faith’ that Christmas is not a season for giving out her virginity.

“Dear Sister Faith, Christmas time is a season of giving food, clothes, money, etc it’s not a season to be giving out your Virginity to your boyfriend as a Christmas present, please receive some sense in the name of the Lord Shalom,” she said in a Facebook post on Friday December 16

