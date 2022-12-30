Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 30, 2022 – Kenyans traveling to China for business, leisure, or otherwise have all the reasons to be happy.

This is after the Chinese Government relaxed travel restrictions for Kenyans heading to the Asian country.

In the notice yesterday, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Kenya revised travel requirements for Kenyans heading to the Asian country.

According to the notice, China relaxed some restrictions imposed on Kenyan travellers, especially during the pandemic in 2020.

Commencing January 8, 2023, Kenyan travellers will be required to take nucleic acid tests within 48 hours before their flight departures. No Kenyan will be allowed to board a China-bound plane without a clearance certificate.

However, the Embassy added that Kenyan travellers would be exempted from obtaining a health code before departure.

Upon arriving in China, Kenyans will be expected to fill out a customs form to declare the test results to shield the country from the pandemic.

At the entry point, Kenyans who post positive test results or have any fever symptoms will be required to self-quarantine.

“Given the ongoing pandemic, the above adjustments do not mean the easing of disease control. Travellers are advised to take primary responsibility for their health and use precautionary measures for self-protection,” the Chinese Embassy stated.

“The Chinese government will continue to monitor the latest trends of the pandemic and adjust the disease control practices accordingly to facilitate the entry and exit of personnel,” they added.

Before announcing new travel rules, Kenyans headed to China had to obtain three tests before being allowed to depart.

According to a notice released in April 2022, Kenyans were expected to obtain a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, nucleic acid, and antigen test 48 hours before boarding a plane.

Travellers were also required to obtain a health code from the embassy in Nairobi.

The revision of the travel restrictions points to good diplomatic relations between Kenya and China since President William Ruto’s ascent to power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.