Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 30 December 2022 – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been honored with a title by her hometown, Abba, in Nigeria.

The renowned writer was given the title of Odeluwa – the writer of global acclaim.

A video of the ceremony shows the author dancing at her conferment ceremony.

Watch the video below.