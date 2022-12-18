Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 18 December 2022 – There was drama in a Dubai club where Samidoh was headlining a show on Friday night after his wife and baby mama Karen Nyamu almost fought in public.

The drama started after Karen Nyamu went where Samidoh and his wife were seated and forcefully sat on his lap.

Edday could not take the disrespect and had to protect her territory.

A video doing rounds online shows Karen Nyamu and Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu confronting each other, leading to an ugly scene.

Samidoh quickly whisked his wife away to avoid further drama.

Samidoh’s bouncers also intervened and restrained Karen Nyamu, who was seemingly drunk.

The dramatic incident was witnessed by hundreds of Kenyans living in Dubai who had attended the show.

Karen Nyamu flew to Dubai on Thursday after learning that Samidoh and his wife were there for a vacation.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.