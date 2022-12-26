Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – A tribunal formed by President William Ruto to investigate the four rebel IEBC commissioners on Friday heard that they worked in cahoots with Azimio leadership during the announcement of presidential results.

Geoffrey Lang’at, who was the second witness to take the stand, told the Justice Aggrey Muchelule-chaired tribunal the actions of the four commissioners – commonly known as Cherera Four – were intended to cause anarchy and division so that the country could burn down.

Lang’at, who is one of the petitioners seeking the ouster of Irene Masit, claimed that the commissioners’ presser at Serena was a way of telling Kenyans to fight.

Three of the commissioners have since resigned. They are Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya.

The tribunal heard that the press statement issued by the quartet on August 15 was similar to the one that was issued by the Azimio leadership at KICC on the same day and clips of both statements were produced before the tribunal.

“The context of the two statements were similar in so many ways; they had a similar case in every aspect which showed it was drafted by the same person,” Langat said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST