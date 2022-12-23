Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 December 2022 – Chelsea has reached a €12 million (£11m/$12m) agreement with Molde to sign highly-rated Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana.

Fofana who signed a four-year contract when he joined the Norwegian club, Molde in February 2021, agreed to the deal on his 20th birthday.

Popular journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that there is a “full agreement between all parties”, including his move to England and medical test in west London.

Since being unveiled by Molde, Fofana has scored 24 goals in 65 appearances for the club.