Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Chelsea striker, Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury against Aston Villa.

Broja was taken off on a stretcher after hurting his right knee in an innocuous challenge on Villa defender Ezri Konsa during the Abu Dhabi friendly on Sunday December 11.

The 21-year-old had a scan on Monday following his return to England to reveal the full extent of the injury.

He is expected to last six months if all goes to plan.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter may now consider making a move for a striker in the upcoming transfer window as a result.

The club have Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic who can all be used through the middle.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a summer move for RB Leipzig’s French forward Christopher Nkunku, and that could possibly be accelerated.

Another option is Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix of Portugal, who has been linked with a winter exit after reported issues with head coach Diego Simeone.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also offered as an option in the summer when he first expressed his desire to leave Manchester United. He is now available on a free transfer after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in the run-up to the World Cup.