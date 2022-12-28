Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Chelsea defender, Reece James has admitted that 2022 has been the ‘toughest year’ of his life after suffering another injury setback on his return to action for Chelsea.

The 23-year-old England defender limped off after 53 minutes against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night December 27, in what was his first appearance since early October.

James, who missed the World Cup due to a serious knock, revealed how difficult it has been for him dealing with injuries which discussed his mental health struggles.

He said: ‘2022 has been the toughest year to date. I just wanted to thank you all for the support this year, none of it has gone unnoticed.

‘It’s naturally affected me mentally, but life is about dealing with the hand you’ve been dealt and that’s what I’m currently tryna do.

‘I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy, and happiness. Love you all, catch you next year.’

Right back James’ post comes just hours after his personal coach James Ralph raged over his latest knee injury on social media.

Ralph hinted at issues at Chelsea before deleting his message.

The Blues are ready to accelerate their long-term interest in Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic as cover for James.