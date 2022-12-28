Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Chelsea have reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for their Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana. The Ivorian forward is set to become the Blues’ first January transfer signing.

Fofana had one year left on his current deal with Molde but now looks set for a switch to Stamford Bridge after the Blues reached an agreement with Molde. Personal terms were discussed between the player and Chelsea last week.

The Blues released a statement confirming the signing of Fofana on their official website. The statement read: “Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana. The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!”

Chelsea are also interested in signing Benfica midfielder Fernandez, who won Young Player of the Tournament in Qatar for his key role in Argentina’s successful World Cup campaign.

However, the Portuguese club will not sell Fernandez for any lower than his £105m release clause. The 21-year-old, who signed for Benfica last summer, is under contract until 2027.