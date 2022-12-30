Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 30 December 2022 – Singer, Abolore Akande also known as 9ice is celebrating his 3rd wedding anniversary today December 30.

Posting photos of himself and his wife on his Instagram page, 9ice wrote;

”12 years of friendship

3 years married

Forever to go…

Eru to ju owo elo, Abeeni

my no 1 cheerleader, my source of motivation and strength. Thanks for being a part of my life. My lovely wife. Happy Anniversary

Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together.”