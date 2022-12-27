Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has revealed details of what was transpiring in his home before he went to the Bomas of Kenya to announce William Ruto as the winner of the August 9th Presidential election.

In a social media post on Monday, Chebukati, who was announced as the Person of the Year 2022 by one of the local dailies, thanked religious leaders who paid him a visit on the fateful day.

He said the religious leaders provided divine intervention in protecting the will of the people.

“Grateful to the Religious Leaders who came to pray with me at our home on 15/08/22 and all Inter-Religious Council members who kept vigil and stood firm at Bomas despite being injured and facing intimidation.

“Indeed there was Divine Intervention in protecting the will of the people,” Chebukati said.

