Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 01 December 2022 – President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene is planning to work together with Miss Tourism Africa, Noni Kariuki, on climate change and empowering the youth.

Charlene met the beauty queen and revealed that they had a fruitful discussion.

“Sat with this beauty & brains queen, the 1st Miss Tourism Africa, Noni Kariuki @nonikariuki. She has a vision to travel to natural areas sustainably while improving the well-being of people around them,” Charlene tweeted.

The First Daughter has thrown herself into a frenzy of public engagements since her father was sworn into office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.