Monday, December 12, 2022 – Ever since William Ruto became President, his daughter Charlene has made countless trips across the country, meeting governors and senior County officials.

She has also made several trips abroad, something that has left many people talking.

However, to set the record straight, Charlene has denounced the assertion she is capitalising on government resources to steer her charitable cause in counties.

Under the Charlene Ruto Foundation, she has been traversing counties to help special cases by donating food and other essentials.

The cause is on the sidelines of her routine high-power engagements with county bosses and high-profile officials.

She says her charity works are bankrolled by well-wishers, donors, and friends who have come on board to be part of her August project.

This is contrary to the assumption the government is financing her by virtue of her father being the head of state.

“Charlene Ruto Foundation has different donors and sponsors who have come on board. Some are individuals and people in business who have come to me to support the foundation.

“I have also put my own resources and that of my team. So, we are not using the government resources for our activities and we don’t have to,” she said.

Charlene urged the Kenyan youth to pursue their respective causes without having to bank on the government as its key input is providing an enabling environment.

