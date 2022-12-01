Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – The black British domestic abuse campaigner who suffered racism at Buckingham Palace has revealed that the King, Queen Consort, or Prince William have not contacted her to apologise.

Lady Susan Hussey, 83, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, had to quit after she allegedly refused to believe the black domestic abuse campaigner was British and asked her ‘What part of Africa are you from?’ as they spoke at the event yesterday.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Ngozi Fulani said she would be ‘happy’ to take up the Royal Family’s invitation to meet to discuss what happened when Lady Susan Hussey refused to believe she was British and ‘about 7 or 8 times’ had asked her: ‘Where are you really from?’.

But Ms. Fulani, chief executive of charity Sistah Space, denied Buckingham Palace’s claims they had spoken to her yesterday. She told Good Morning Britain: ‘I don’t know where that has come from. Nobody has reached out to me or the charity. I’m telling you categorically – we have not heard from the palace’.

Describing the ‘interrogation’, she said: ‘I was stood next to two other women – black women – and she (Lady Susan) just made a beeline for me, and she took my locks and moved it out of the way so that she could see my name badge. That’s a no-no. I wouldn’t put my hands in someone’s hair, and culturally it’s not appropriate’.

The incident has overshadowed the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three-day visit to the US.

William condemned his godmother and racism in a statement via his spokesman but has not spoken publicly since landing in Boston yesterday and is facing increasing pressure to tackle it head-on.

‘This is a matter for Buckingham Palace but as the Prince of Wales’ spokesperson I appreciate you’re all here and understand you’ll want to ask about it. So let me address it head-on.

‘I was really disappointed to hear about the guests experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.’

He added that the prince is ‘aware of the comments’ and ‘thinks the course of action taken is correct’.

BBC royal reporter Jonny Dymond said that Lady Hussey had been ‘collateral damage’ as the royals face claims of institutional racism and damaging allegations that a senior royal made comments about the colour of Archie’s skin.

Professor Arianne Chernock, a historian from Boston University, said William and Kate cannot remain silent any longer.

She said: ‘It would not be in their interests to ignore this issue. They have tried in the past to make very brief statements and then move on.

‘I think they need to make some sort of statement as the Prince and Princess of Wales – not their handlers’.