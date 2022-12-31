Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 31, 2022 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered the suspension of the operation license of Modern Coast Buses with immediate effect.

In a statement, CS Murkomen noted that the decision was reached after he received a report from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

“Following the 28th December accident, I have directed NTSA to suspend all operations of the Modern Coast bus company with immediate effect, as investigations into the accident continue,” he stated.

Murkomen clarified that the license had been reinstated in November after the bus company had complied with the regulations set by NTSA.

“The operations were allowed to resume in November this year after the company complied with all the conditions that had been set for them,” the statement read in part.

Among the requirements were that all public vehicles were well-serviced and that drivers were well-rested before getting behind the wheel.

Following the suspension, Murkomen directed that the bus company settle passengers who had booked their travel with them.

The CS further sounded a warning to motorists, those in both public and private vehicles, who flout traffic rules promising an intensified clampdown.

“Motorists must also avoid reckless overtaking, overlapping, and driving under the influence of alcohol. We will double down on our efforts to ensure all motorists adhere to these measures,” the statement read in part.

Murkomen stated that the Ministry would issue a comprehensive statement on the matter once investigations on the cause of the frequent accidents involving Modern Coast buses are concluded.

The suspension came after a bus plunged into the Nithi River, claiming the lives of 36 passengers on board.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.