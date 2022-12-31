Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 31, 2022 – The family of the late legendary news anchor Catherine Kasavuli, who passed away yesterday, has appealed for help to offset the medical bill she left behind.

Kasavuli succumbed to cervical cancer at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she was battling the disease.

However, she accumulated a huge bill that the family is unable to pay, and now it is appealing to Kenyans of goodwill to help them raise funds to settle the bill, which has hit Ksh4 million.

PayBill number was set up through which well-wishers can send in their contributions.

The contributions will be received through:

Paybill – 8089700

Account number – Catherine Kasavuli

President William Ruto led Kenyans in mourning the legendary news anchor who graced the TV screens for years in a career that took off in 1985.

“It is with great sorrow that I join Kenyans in mourning the passing of Catherine Kasavuli who died Thursday night at 60, after a long brave fight with cancer,” President Ruto tweeted.

“Many Kenyans watched her with great admiration and many children grew to emulate her. Today, Kasavuli’s legacy endures, most notably in a distinctively crisp, fluent, and articulate elocution we are all accustomed to in broadcast anchoring,” the president added.

First lady Rachel Ruto also eulogized Kasavuli.

The Kenya Editors Guild also paid tribute to the fallen legend noting that “her commitment to professional and excellent delivery of news will continue to challenge and inspire both the current and next generation of journalists”.

Kasavuli, who was Kenya’s first female news anchor, is survived by a son, Martin Kasavuli. She was aged 60.

