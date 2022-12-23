Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 December 2022 – Josie George, a casting agent and self-employed creative director who was reported missing on Sunday, December 18, after she was seen leaving a West London party in an Uber, has been found dead in a hotel.

The Metropolitan Police who confirmed the development, said they are treating her death as “unexpected” but not suspicious.

It was gathered that she was found dead on Tuesday, December 20, at a hotel in Tower Bridge.

A police spokesperson said;

“Shortly before 11.30hrs on Tuesday, 20 December police attended a hotel in Tower Bridge Road, SE1, after a woman’s body was found.

“The death is being treated as unexpected but non-suspicious and is being investigated. Her next of kin have been informed. A report will be prepared for the coroner.”

Tributes have poured in from Josie’s close friends, who described her as a “vivacious, beautiful spirit” who was “always at the heart of everything fun”.