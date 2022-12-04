Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Cardi B took to Twitter to share the message she received from her husband Offset.

In the chat, the rapper is seen telling his wife he’s “horny”.

“U bad asf. I love it when you show it off,” Offset added.

Cardi responded: “Thanks daddy.”