Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Cardi B opened up to her followers about her latest surgical procedures in a new Instagram Live video.

The rapper disclosed that she went for another round of surgery back in August.

She said the procedure was to get her butt shots removed and she says it was a “crazy process”.

She explained: “A lot of people thought as soon as I gave birth I got my body done. No b*tch, I didn’t. In August I got surgery and removed 95% of my biopolymers.. if you don’t know what it is, it’s ass shots.” She went on to advice to her young fans not to get butt shots.

She said: “All I’m going to say is that if [you’re] young; if you 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you too skinny, and you be like ‘Omg I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ and resort to ass shots, DON’T!”

Cardi also told fans that she got her nose done and joked about why she decided to get the procedure.

She said: “I got my nose done, I don’t give a f*ck, b*tch.”

I had my daddy’s nose. That sh*t had to go.”

Cardi encouraged everyone to do proper research if they ever decide to go under the knife.

Watch the video below.