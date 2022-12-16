Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – A Cameroonian lady, Aisha Bessem, based in Cyprus is reportedly in a very critical condition in the hospital after a fellow Cameroonian lady and colleague allegedly poured hot oil on her face after a fight.

A Cameroonian news portal,THJ, in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 15, said the suspect, Ebot Marion, is currently on the run after committing the act.

Below is a message sent to to the portal by the victim’s sister:

“I’m sorry to come into your Dm very early this morning. I really can’t help it there is a critical situation at hand about my sister who works in a restaurant in Cyprus in a place called shop life. So she got into an argument with this lady who they had always been having little issues together cause the girl always throw slangs on my sister. So 4 days ago she did the same thing and it led to a fight between two of them my sister beat her up and the next day which was 3 days ago I was on a call with my sister that early morning before she started shouting. The other girl came to work that early morning just to boil hot oil and pour it on my sister body then immediately ran away,”

Meanwhile, it was further gathered that Marion has deleted all her social media handles and is no where to be found. As it stands, Aisha does not seem to be getting better.

The Suspect