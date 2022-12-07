Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Samuel Eto’o has issued an apology after getting into a physical altercation with an Algerian YouTuber whilst in Dubai for the World Cup.

The ex-Barcelona and Chelsea striker was caught on camera kneeing a man as he filmed him while he left Stadium 974 in Doha where Brazil had just beaten South Korea 4-1 Monday December 5.

Eto’o lost his temper after the YouTuber named Said Mamouni asked whether Eto’o had given the referee a bribe before Cameroon’s crucial playoff victory over Algeria in March, which granted his side a place at the World Cup in Qatar.

The former striker, who is currently Cameroon FA president issued a statement apologising for his actions.

In his statement, Eto’o wrote: ‘On 5 December, after the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter.

‘I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident.

‘I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29th March in Blida.

‘I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence. During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject.

‘I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria’s defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport. All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent jurisdictions have been rejected.

‘I, therefore, call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs.

‘To Fennecs’ fans, I wish that they find peace and manage to overcome the disappointment of a painful defeat, now behind us’.