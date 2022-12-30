Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 December 2022 – An official from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) caught a matatu driver trying to bribe rogue traffic police officers along a busy highway during a crackdown.

The driver had placed a 50 bob bribe on the door’s handle, making it easy for cops to pick it up without being noticed.

The said driver had a hard time explaining to the NTSA official why he was keeping the note on the door’s handle.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.